FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut FFBW from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

FFBW stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. FFBW has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.01 million, a P/E ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80.

In related news, Director Jose A. Olivieri acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $47,080.00. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FFBW by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FFBW by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FFBW during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

