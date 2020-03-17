Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Stake Boosted by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 113.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,142 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fate Therapeutics worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FATE. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $32.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $636,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,324,461.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,433 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FATE. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

