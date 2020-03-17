Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Short Interest Down 7.9% in February

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 785,300 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 852,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,891,316.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,043 shares in the company, valued at $22,529,136.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,526 shares of company stock worth $5,615,855 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 889.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

EXPO stock opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. Exponent has a one year low of $54.38 and a one year high of $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average of $69.86.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.67%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

