Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Everi from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

EVRI stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Everi has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The stock has a market cap of $529.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Everi had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everi will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 77,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,748.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,500 shares of company stock worth $112,800. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Everi by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Everi by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80,221 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Everi by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Everi by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

