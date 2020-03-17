Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ESTA. ValuEngine raised shares of Establishment Labs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $287.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.29. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 52.76% and a negative return on equity of 75.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Establishment Labs by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Establishment Labs by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

