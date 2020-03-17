ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ESSA Pharma stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. ESSA Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 45.1% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $4,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

