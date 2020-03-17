ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
ESSA Pharma stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. ESSA Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ESSA Pharma
ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
