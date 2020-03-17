Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) vs. Kosmos Energy (NASDAQ:KOS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy N/A N/A N/A Kosmos Energy -3.69% -2.44% -0.48%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Epsilon Energy and Kosmos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Kosmos Energy 1 1 3 0 2.40

Kosmos Energy has a consensus target price of $6.16, indicating a potential upside of 820.75%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Epsilon Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Kosmos Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy $29.68 million 2.40 $6.66 million N/A N/A Kosmos Energy $1.51 billion 0.18 -$55.78 million ($0.05) -13.38

Epsilon Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kosmos Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Epsilon Energy beats Kosmos Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Canada. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 119,116 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves and 30,502 barrels of oil and other liquids. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.