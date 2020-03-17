EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks upgraded EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.57.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.09. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 29.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $4.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.18%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.72%.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,790.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $2,476,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 803.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.