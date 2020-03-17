Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENPH. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.92.

ENPH opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 62.83%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $96,802,413.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,022.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $1,289,715.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 609,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,226,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,861,631 shares of company stock valued at $99,142,429 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

