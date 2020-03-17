Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) Short Interest Up 9.1% in February

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the February 13th total of 5,260,000 shares. Currently, 23.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 756,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WATT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energous in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Get Energous alerts:

NASDAQ WATT opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.58. Energous has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative return on equity of 139.51% and a negative net margin of 19,009.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Energous will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WATT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.