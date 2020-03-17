Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EMP.A. CIBC lowered their price target on Empire from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Empire from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.83.

Shares of TSE EMP.A opened at C$28.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.93, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 16.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.23. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$27.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.43.

In other Empire news, Director Robert G. C. Sobey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.23, for a total value of C$46,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$276,073.20.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

