Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Stake Trimmed by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,748 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Emcor Group worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Emcor Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Emcor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Emcor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Emcor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emcor Group by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Emcor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

In other Emcor Group news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 1,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EME opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Emcor Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

