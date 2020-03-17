Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EIX. Zacks Investment Research cut Edison International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Edison International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.58.

Edison International stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.32. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Edison International by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

