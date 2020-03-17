Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EGRX. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.25.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $533.79 million, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.21. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.08 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,098 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.