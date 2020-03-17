Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EGRX. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.25.
NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $533.79 million, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.21. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $64.94.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,098 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.
