E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.62 ($12.35).

FRA:EOAN opened at €8.47 ($9.85) on Friday. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.56). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.52 and a 200 day moving average of €9.50.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

