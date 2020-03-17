E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.62 ($12.35).

FRA:EOAN opened at €8.47 ($9.85) on Friday. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.56). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.52 and a 200 day moving average of €9.50.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

