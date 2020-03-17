DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for RWE (FRA:RWE)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RWE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Metzler set a €34.70 ($40.35) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €31.02 ($36.07).

RWE stock opened at €22.14 ($25.74) on Friday. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.07). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €31.31 and a 200-day moving average of €28.30.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

