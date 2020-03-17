DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €40.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DWS. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.71 ($42.68).

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €21.45 ($24.94) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 1-year low of €24.01 ($27.91) and a 1-year high of €39.99 ($46.50). The company’s fifty day moving average is €34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

