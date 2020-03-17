DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DRD. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DRDGOLD from $13.75 to $9.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DRDGOLD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of DRD opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $344.82 million, a PE ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 0.09. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.1684 dividend. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is presently 287.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 252,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 45,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 730.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 288,363 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

