Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) Receives $40.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $10.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $130.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.47. Digimarc has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). The company had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 60.44% and a negative net margin of 142.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digimarc by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Digimarc by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Digimarc by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Digimarc by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

