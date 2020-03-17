Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of DARE opened at $0.85 on Friday. Dare Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dare Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Dare Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

