Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.
Shares of DARE opened at $0.85 on Friday. Dare Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.76.
Dare Bioscience Company Profile
Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.
