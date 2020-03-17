Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CRIS opened at $0.72 on Friday. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Curis alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Curis during the third quarter worth $27,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Curis by 155.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Curis by 131.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 43,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.