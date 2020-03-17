CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the February 13th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CUI Global by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in CUI Global during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in CUI Global by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 416,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

CUI Global stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. CUI Global has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.47.

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

