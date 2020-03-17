Critical Comparison: CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) versus FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY)

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) and FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CASIO COMPUTER/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CASIO COMPUTER/ADR and FIRSTGROUP/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASIO COMPUTER/ADR $2.68 billion 1.17 $199.21 million N/A N/A FIRSTGROUP/ADR $9.36 billion 0.14 -$87.83 million N/A N/A

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FIRSTGROUP/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares CASIO COMPUTER/ADR and FIRSTGROUP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASIO COMPUTER/ADR 8.15% 10.99% 6.63% FIRSTGROUP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, FIRSTGROUP/ADR has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CASIO COMPUTER/ADR and FIRSTGROUP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CASIO COMPUTER/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A FIRSTGROUP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR beats FIRSTGROUP/ADR on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CASIO COMPUTER/ADR

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc. The company's System Equipment segment provides handheld terminals, electronic cash registers, office computers, page printers, data projectors, etc. Its Others segment offers molds, etc. Casio Computer Co., Ltd. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About FIRSTGROUP/ADR

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America. The Greyhound segment refers to operation of schedules intercity couch transportation services in the United States and Canada. The First Bus segment is the operation of bus in United Kingdom and outside London. The First Rail segment is the operation and management of rail transportation with open access system. The company was founded on March 31, 1995 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

