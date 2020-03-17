Critical Analysis: Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) vs. YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) and YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mastermind and YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastermind $3.95 million 4.72 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR $8.65 billion 1.63 $708.86 million $0.27 22.00

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Mastermind.

Profitability

This table compares Mastermind and YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastermind -20.23% -53.97% -39.05% YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR 7.66% 8.34% 2.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mastermind and YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR beats Mastermind on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites. Mastermind, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

About YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Media Business and Commerce Business. The Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and data center-related and other corporate services. The Consumer Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and financial and payment-related services. The company is also involved in the operation of various Internet sites that provide reservation services for hotels and restaurants; Internet distribution of video-streaming; planning, production, and sale of Internet advertising; and provision of entertainment information. In addition, it offers cloud and agent services; and advertising business and marketing automation services. Additionally, the company engages in venture capital, credit card, card loan, credit guarantee, foreign exchange margin trading, and e-commerce, online media, and other businesses related to automobiles and total driving experience; and the collection and production of sports-related information, as well as production of articles and content. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Yahoo Japan Corporation is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.

