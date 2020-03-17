CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Price Target Lowered to $4.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $4.75 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.08.

Shares of CRHM opened at $1.20 on Friday. CRH Medical has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CRH Medical by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,542,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 111,917 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,148,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,530,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 53,511 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 236,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 348,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 141,000 shares during the last quarter.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

