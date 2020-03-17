Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.5-112.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.74 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.46.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $109.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.39 and its 200-day moving average is $147.98. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $85.90 and a 52-week high of $178.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $208,727.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,322.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $43,252.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 360 shares in the company, valued at $59,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,201 shares of company stock worth $20,073,655. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.