Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $488-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.39 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.33 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on COUP. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.46.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $109.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.98. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $85.90 and a 1 year high of $178.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $188,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $10,714,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $208,727.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,424 shares in the company, valued at $224,322.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,201 shares of company stock valued at $20,073,655 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

