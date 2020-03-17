Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $109.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $178.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.98.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $43,252.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 1,784 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $221,947.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,733.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,201 shares of company stock worth $20,073,655. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.46.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

