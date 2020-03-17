Contrasting Watford (WTRE) & Its Competitors

Watford (NASDAQ: WTRE) is one of 77 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Watford to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Watford alerts:

This table compares Watford and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watford 8.38% 6.17% 1.63% Watford Competitors 2.87% 1.19% 0.52%

31.0% of Watford shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Watford shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Watford and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watford 0 4 1 0 2.20 Watford Competitors 918 2985 2587 183 2.30

Watford presently has a consensus price target of $28.60, suggesting a potential upside of 76.22%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 37.13%. Given Watford’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Watford is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Watford and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Watford $687.36 million $62.54 million 8.12 Watford Competitors $14.31 billion $2.94 billion 35.76

Watford’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Watford. Watford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Watford competitors beat Watford on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.