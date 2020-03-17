Contrasting Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) and StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX)

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) and StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

This table compares Virtus Investment Partners and StoneCastle Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners 16.98% 23.11% 4.22% StoneCastle Financial 79.79% N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and StoneCastle Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75 StoneCastle Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus price target of $128.75, indicating a potential upside of 77.71%. StoneCastle Financial has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.13%. Given Virtus Investment Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Virtus Investment Partners is more favorable than StoneCastle Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.1% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Virtus Investment Partners has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCastle Financial has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virtus Investment Partners and StoneCastle Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners $563.25 million 0.99 $95.65 million $14.80 4.90 StoneCastle Financial $16.35 million 6.19 $10.05 million N/A N/A

Virtus Investment Partners has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial.

Dividends

Virtus Investment Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. StoneCastle Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Virtus Investment Partners pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Virtus Investment Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners beats StoneCastle Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.