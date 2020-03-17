Contrasting CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of CHF Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of CHF Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CHF Solutions and InMode’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHF Solutions $5.51 million 1.96 -$18.11 million ($9.30) -0.06 InMode $156.36 million 3.24 $61.15 million $1.60 9.90

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than CHF Solutions. CHF Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InMode, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CHF Solutions and InMode, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHF Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00

InMode has a consensus target price of $45.25, suggesting a potential upside of 185.67%. Given InMode’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InMode is more favorable than CHF Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares CHF Solutions and InMode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHF Solutions -328.69% -265.50% -181.24% InMode 39.10% 52.38% 41.08%

Summary

InMode beats CHF Solutions on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, and disposable blood set and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct Salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and India, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

