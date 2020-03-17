Contrasting ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) and Sprint (NASDAQ:S)

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) and Sprint (NYSE:S) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ATN International and Sprint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International $438.72 million 1.97 -$10.81 million ($0.11) -489.91 Sprint $33.60 billion 0.95 -$1.94 billion $0.01 773.00

ATN International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sprint. ATN International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Sprint shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of ATN International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Sprint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ATN International and Sprint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International -2.46% -0.25% -0.17% Sprint -8.25% -2.61% -0.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ATN International and Sprint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATN International 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sprint 0 6 2 0 2.25

ATN International presently has a consensus price target of $74.33, indicating a potential upside of 37.94%. Sprint has a consensus price target of $7.51, indicating a potential downside of 2.85%. Given ATN International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ATN International is more favorable than Sprint.

Volatility & Risk

ATN International has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprint has a beta of -1.2, suggesting that its share price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ATN International beats Sprint on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the U.S. Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This segment also offers wholesale long-distance voice services to other telecommunications carriers. The Renewable Energy segment provides distributed generation solar power to corporate, utility, and municipal customers in India, as well as in Massachusetts, California, and New Jersey. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 12 retail stores in U.S. Telecom segment and 19 retail stores in International Telecom segment. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers wireless data communication services, including mobile productivity applications, such as Internet access, messaging, and email services; wireless photo and video offerings; location-based capabilities comprising asset and fleet management, dispatch services, and navigation tools; and mobile entertainment applications. It also provides wireless voice communications services that include local and long-distance wireless voice services, as well as voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller identification, and call forwarding services. In addition, this segment offers voice and data services internationally through roaming arrangements; and customized wireless services to large companies and government agencies, as well as sells handsets, tablets, and hotspots. The Wireline segment provides wireline voice and data communications, which comprises domestic and international data communications using various protocols, including multiprotocol label switching technologies, Internet protocol (IP), managed network services, Voice over IP, session initiated protocol, and traditional voice services to other communications companies and targeted business subscribers. Sprint Corporation offers its services under the Sprint, Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, and Assurance Wireless brands. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. Sprint Corporation is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.

