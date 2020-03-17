Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Houston, Texas based, independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and in the onshore Texas and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. “

MCF stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 21,314 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $824,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 82,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

