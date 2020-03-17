Comparing Rattler Midstream (RTLR) and The Competition

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) is one of 35 public companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Rattler Midstream to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rattler Midstream and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rattler Midstream 0 6 10 0 2.63 Rattler Midstream Competitors 551 2083 2512 99 2.41

Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 306.50%. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 141.18%. Given Rattler Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rattler Midstream is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Rattler Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.6%. Rattler Midstream pays out 181.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies pay a dividend yield of 14.2% and pay out 124.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Rattler Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rattler Midstream and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rattler Midstream N/A N/A N/A Rattler Midstream Competitors 9.43% 11.20% 4.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rattler Midstream and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rattler Midstream $447.67 million $94.80 million 7.69 Rattler Midstream Competitors $6.64 billion $657.56 million 18.04

Rattler Midstream’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rattler Midstream. Rattler Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rattler Midstream rivals beat Rattler Midstream on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

