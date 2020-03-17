Comparing Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) and E. W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) and E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Liberty Braves Group Series A alerts:

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series A and E. W. Scripps’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Braves Group Series A -16.18% -0.35% -0.18% E. W. Scripps N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series A and E. W. Scripps’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Braves Group Series A $476.00 million 0.37 $106.00 million N/A N/A E. W. Scripps N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Liberty Braves Group Series A has higher revenue and earnings than E. W. Scripps.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.9% of Liberty Braves Group Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of E. W. Scripps shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of E. W. Scripps shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Braves Group Series A and E. W. Scripps, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Braves Group Series A 0 1 2 0 2.67 E. W. Scripps 0 1 3 0 2.75

Liberty Braves Group Series A presently has a consensus price target of $36.44, suggesting a potential upside of 111.47%. E. W. Scripps has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 111.15%. Given Liberty Braves Group Series A’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Braves Group Series A is more favorable than E. W. Scripps.

Summary

E. W. Scripps beats Liberty Braves Group Series A on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network programming, syndicated programming, and original programming. The company's National Media segment offers content services through apps on Internet-connected devices, such as computers, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, smartphones, smart TVs, and tablets. It operates Katz, which broadcasts content through over-the-air on local broadcasters' digital sub-channels, and cable and satellite; and Midroll that creates original podcast, a digital audio recording of themed series, as well as Stitcher, a mobile application where consumers can stream the latest news, sports, talk, and entertainment on demand. This segment also operates Newsy, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news. The company also operates Cracked, a multi-platform humor and satire brand, which informs and entertains audiences with a Website, social media, and podcast; and Scripps National Spelling Bee, an investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard, Inc. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.