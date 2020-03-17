Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

BVN opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.21 and a beta of 0.71. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.33). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $235.49 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 144,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,696,509 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 43,493 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 24.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,832 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,336,021 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.