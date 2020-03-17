Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.10.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,046,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 87,055 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 26,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

