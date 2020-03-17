Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) and SINO LD LTD/S (NYSE:SNLAY) Financial Contrast

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) and SINO LD LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and SINO LD LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Credit Real Estate -424.37% 0.72% 0.22% SINO LD LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

29.4% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and SINO LD LTD/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Credit Real Estate 0 0 2 0 3.00 SINO LD LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colony Credit Real Estate currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 189.58%. Given Colony Credit Real Estate’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Colony Credit Real Estate is more favorable than SINO LD LTD/S.

Risk and Volatility

Colony Credit Real Estate has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SINO LD LTD/S has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Colony Credit Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.2%. SINO LD LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Colony Credit Real Estate pays out -333.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Credit Real Estate has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Colony Credit Real Estate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and SINO LD LTD/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Credit Real Estate $97.68 million 6.82 -$414.51 million ($0.36) -14.39 SINO LD LTD/S $1.37 billion 5.58 $1.79 billion N/A N/A

SINO LD LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Credit Real Estate.

Summary

Colony Credit Real Estate beats SINO LD LTD/S on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. in June 2018. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

SINO LD LTD/S Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates in six divisions: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office/retail buildings, industrial buildings, car parks, hotels, and residential buildings. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, notes issue, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, share investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2018, the company had a land bank of approximately 21.9 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

