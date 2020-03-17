Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Short Interest Down 6.3% in February

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the February 13th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 263,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

In other Cohu news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,131.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $346,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COHU shares. ValuEngine cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cohu in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cohu from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

COHU stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. Cohu has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.