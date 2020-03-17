Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COHR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coherent from to in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Coherent in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.67.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $95.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.86. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $841,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,492.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,925 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coherent by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,571 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Coherent by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,132,000 after acquiring an additional 90,072 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coherent by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 508,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,556,000 after acquiring an additional 32,981 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Coherent by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after acquiring an additional 85,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherent by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

