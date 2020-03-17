Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UTF. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,969,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 57,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.