Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) & Oncologix Tech (NASDAQ:OCLG) Financial Contrast

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and Oncologix Tech (OTCMKTS:OCLG) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Oncologix Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Oncologix Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics -5,486.08% -202.74% -152.56% Oncologix Tech N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Oncologix Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $40,000.00 5,662.16 -$6.27 million N/A N/A Oncologix Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oncologix Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Co-Diagnostics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Co-Diagnostics and Oncologix Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Oncologix Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Co-Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 67.00%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than Oncologix Tech.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Oncologix Tech Company Profile

Oncologix Tech, Inc., a diversified medical holding company, provides health care services in the United States. It offers personal home care services, including daily living assistance, companionship, and homemaker services, as well as Alzheimer's care, home care resource planning, and medical care coordination services. The company also manufactures, markets, and distributes medical technologies and products for skilled nursing facilities, acute and critical care facilities, assisted living facilities, hospitals and medical institutions, federal agencies, home medical care industry, respiratory and therapy- physical/occupational therapy centers. In addition, it distributes and sells home medical equipment for sleep and respiratory therapies; supplies and services durable medical equipment to treat obstructive Sleep Apnea; C-PAP and BiPAP oxygen equipment, a large selection of mask interfaces; and offers personalized treatment plans, as well as monitoring and support services. The company was formerly known as BestNet Communications Corp. and changed its name to Oncologix Tech, Inc. in January 2007. Oncologix Tech, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.

