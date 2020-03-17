CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.03.

Shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.97.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $745.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 834.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,136,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196,542 shares during the last quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,685,000. FMR LLC grew its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,293,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,785 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 136.1% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 700,886 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 74.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 598,199 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

