Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) & Dimeco (NYSE:DIMC) Critical Comparison

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) and Dimeco (OTCMKTS:DIMC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Citizens Financial Group and Dimeco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Group 0 2 7 0 2.78 Dimeco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $42.06, suggesting a potential upside of 127.20%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than Dimeco.

Dividends

Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Dimeco pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Citizens Financial Group pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Citizens Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and Dimeco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Group $8.07 billion 0.98 $1.79 billion $3.84 4.82 Dimeco $33.40 million N/A $7.99 million N/A N/A

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dimeco.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and Dimeco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Group 22.20% 8.75% 1.11% Dimeco N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dimeco has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Dimeco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats Dimeco on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans and leasing, trade finance, deposit and treasury management, cash management, and foreign exchange and interest rate risk management solutions; and corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates approximately 1,100 branches and 2,900 ATMs in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and maintains approximately 140 retail and commercial non-branch offices in its banking footprint and in other states, and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

Dimeco Company Profile

Dimeco, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides various financial services and solutions to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, holiday club, personal money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and education savings accounts. It also provides personal, mortgage, home equity, lot, auto, business term, vehicle, equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business line of credit; and acquisition financing services. In addition, the company offers business services, such as cash management, check recovery, remote deposit, and merchant services; retirement products and services, mutual funds, educational savings plans, brokerage service for individual stocks and bonds, money management services, advisory services, and financial and estate planning services; and trust and estate settlement services. Further, it provides financial ED services; e-services, such as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, mobile deposit, interbank transfer, money manager, and e-statement services; additional services, including telephone banking, ATM, bank by mail, direct deposit, coin machine, night drop banking, automated payment and savings, and wire transfer services; safe deposit boxes; stamps; and debit and credit cards. The company operates seven full-service branches in Honesdale, Hawley, Damascus, Greentown, Dingmans Ferry, and Carbondale, Pennsylvania; and an operations center in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. Dimeco, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

