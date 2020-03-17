Citigroup (NYSE:C) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

C has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.34.

Citigroup stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 479,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,190,000 after acquiring an additional 34,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

