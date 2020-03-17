Citigroup Lowers Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$0.80

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from C$2.00 to C$0.80 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James cut Precision Drilling from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.93.

PD opened at C$0.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$0.53 and a one year high of C$4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.14 million and a P/E ratio of 28.50.

In related news, Director Allen R. Hagerman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,080.66.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

