Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHEF. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $514.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $426.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

