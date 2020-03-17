CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given a C$3.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.32.

TSE:CEU opened at C$0.75 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.74 and a 12 month high of C$3.06. The firm has a market cap of $259.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.97.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 25,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.97, for a total value of C$49,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,358,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,677,139.38. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $157,826.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

