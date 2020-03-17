Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Cerner in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair analyst J. Garro forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Cerner’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cerner from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cerner from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.26.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $60.53 on Monday. Cerner has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Cerner news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 2,668.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,645,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,413,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

