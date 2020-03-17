Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Short Interest Up 10.4% in February

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 13th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.17 per share, with a total value of $69,920.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 758,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,102,981.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.75 per share, for a total transaction of $102,125.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 758,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,751,852.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,415 shares of company stock worth $2,108,199 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Century Bancorp by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the third quarter worth $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNBKA. BidaskClub lowered Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of CNBKA stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $319.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.98. Century Bancorp has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $95.70.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 22.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

